Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2025 | 10:25 PM

A boundary wall separating two housing schemes in Bhitai Nagar town was reconstructed on Friday, following a directive from the Anti Encroachment Tribunal

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) A boundary wall separating two housing schemes in Bhitai Nagar town was reconstructed on Friday, following a directive from the Anti Encroachment Tribunal.

The wall had been demolished by Sindhiyana Public school, allegedly with the intention of encroaching on a piece of land reserved for a park.

The reconstruction was carried out in the presence of police and anti-encroachment forces.

According to officials, the Anti Encroachment Tribunal had ordered the reconstruction on November 27, 2024, in response to a petition filed by the Bhitai Nagar Welfare Association, represented by Chandi Ram Mal.

The association had pleaded that Sindhiyana Public School, which was located in Al Rehman housing schemes, had razed the wall so that it could occupy a piece of land reserved for a park in Bhitai Nagar town.

The Tribunal had ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad to reconstruct the wall in his capacity as Director Anti Encroachment Cell, Hyderabad.

