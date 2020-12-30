UrduPoint.com
Bounded Labour From Kids Intolerable: DC

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

Bounded labour from kids intolerable: DC

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Sheerazi said that bounded labour from kids was unbearable and ordered brick kiln owners to ensure full payment of dues to labourers.

Addressing a meeting of district vigilance committee for bounded labour on Wednesday, he ordered labour and police department officials to dispose of pending cases in this connection.

He stated that after reopening of kilns from January 1, the horizon of its inspection should be extended adding that all those kilns would be sealed which will violate government's directions.

ADC (G) Muhammad Akhtar, DSP M Liaqat, officials from Labour and Environment Department besides brick kiln union association's representatives attended the meeting.

