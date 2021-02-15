Boxer Ahmed Mujtaba calls on Sindh Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistani Boxer Ahmed Mujtaba on Monday called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail here at the Sindh Governor House.

The young Mujtaba has won the One Championship by knocking out an Indian boxer.

Member of the Sindh Assembly Raja Azhar and martial arts trainer Mohammed Bilal were also present during the call-on.

Governor Imran Ismail congratulated Ahmed Mujtaba on his success. The talented youth like him were playing their part in bringing laurels to the country, he added.

He held out assurance to further promote sports activities for the youth.