UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boxer Ahmed Mujtaba Calls On Sindh Governor

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

Boxer Ahmed Mujtaba calls on Sindh Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistani Boxer Ahmed Mujtaba on Monday called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail here at the Sindh Governor House.

The young Mujtaba has won the One Championship by knocking out an Indian boxer.

Member of the Sindh Assembly Raja Azhar and martial arts trainer Mohammed Bilal were also present during the call-on.

Governor Imran Ismail congratulated Ahmed Mujtaba on his success. The talented youth like him were playing their part in bringing laurels to the country, he added.

He held out assurance to further promote sports activities for the youth.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan India Governor Sports Young Boxer

Recent Stories

PTCL, Huawei launch Smart Cloud Campus Solution fo ..

9 minutes ago

Power tariff hike by Rs1.95 rejected, termed mini- ..

12 minutes ago

31,604 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

25 minutes ago

2,025 new companies joined DMCC in 2020, highest i ..

25 minutes ago

Non-oil trade between UAE, Africa in first nine mo ..

26 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Festival exhibits are favourite to wo ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.