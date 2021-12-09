UrduPoint.com

Boxer Waseem Becomes PSCA Brand Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 06:57 PM

World Flyweight Boxing Champion Muhammad Waseem Thursday became the brand ambassador of Punjab Safe Cities Authority

He visited the PSCA Headquarters, where Chief Operating Officer DIG Muhammad Kamran Khan briefed him about functions and structure of the premier project.

Muhammad Waseem said that Punjab Safe Cities Authority played a key role in bringing back sports in Pakistan.

He said that he along with other players would play his part to introduce this phenomenal project in the world. He added more, overwhelmingly pleased to see the project and the best equipment being used here.

The star was later awarded a souvenir shield by PSCA Chief Operating Officer.

