Boxer Waseem Calls On Chief Minister Jam Kamal For Promotion Of Sports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 09:27 PM

Boxer Waseem calls on Chief Minister Jam Kamal for promotion of sports

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :A Renowned boxer Muhammad Waseem from Balochistan called on Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan here on Monday at Chief Secretariat Office.

Senator Manzoor Ahmed Kakar, Parliamentary Secretary Dinesh Kumar, Member Provincial Assembly Laila Tareen, and Balochistan Government Spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani were also present on the occasion.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan said the incumbent provincial government would take all possible steps to promote boxing in the province as an international level in order to bring talent forward by establishment of a boxing academy in Quetta.

"A mega boxing event will be organized in Balochistan in which world renowned boxers can also be invited for creating of the better environment of the game so that youth will bring towards sports activities which are important for interest of health youth", he said.

Chief Minister also congratulated Muhammad Waseem on his recent victory in Lahore. He said players are ambassadors of any country saying players from Balochistan to be encouraged at all levels after providing all opportunities to them.

"The present government is going to adopt a comprehensive strategy for the promotion of sports in the province, he added.

