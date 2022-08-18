UrduPoint.com

Boxing Challenge Cup 2022 Held

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :A boxing challenge cup 2022 was played here on Thursday.

Punjab Boxing team stood winner of the title with six gold medals and five silver medals.

Azad Kashmir remained the successor with five gold medals and six silver medals.

AJK Minister for Energy and Reservoir Ch Arshad Hussain was the chief guest.

The event was organized in collaboration with National Highways and Motorways Policesector N-5, North-II Jhelum, Pakistan Boxing Federation and Azad Jammu and KashmirBoxing Association.

