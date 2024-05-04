Open Menu

Boxing Legend Amir Khan, Martial Arts Champion Shahzaib Rind Calls On COAS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2024 | 03:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Boxing Legend Amir Khan and Martial Arts Champion Shahzaib Rind, met Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir here at General Headquarters.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the COAS appreciated both for their phenomenal achievements in the field of sports and expressed full confidence in Pakistan’s youth for their outstanding potential.

