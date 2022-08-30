Boxing ring, pavilion to be opened by Sept 15: Murtaza Wahab

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that construction of boxing ring and pavilion at Kakri Ground would be completed and opened by September 15

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that construction of boxing ring and pavilion at Kakri Ground would be completed and opened by September 15.

"Works are being done at all levels to restore and upgrade the civic facilities," he said while reviewing the ongoing development schemes in Lyari, and the reconstruction of rain-damaged roads in New West Wharf and adjoining areas.

He said that a strategy had been devised for timely completion of development projects across the city. Hindrance caused in the construction works due to the rains would now be removed as soon as possible.

Murtaza Wahab reviewed the ongoing construction of sports complex in Kakri Ground which was being constructed under the Karachi Neighborhood Improvement Programme.

He also inspected the Allah Rakha Park in Kharadar and directed the concerned to make further improvements.

The development works, he said, would continue despite the rains, and the infrastructure of the affected roads in various areas of South district including Lyari would be improved by speedy work.

"Saving citizens from hardships in daily life and improving the quality of civic amenities is the top priority of the provincial government," he added.

Murtaza said that Lyari was home to a large number of fans of football, boxing and other sports.

"To attract the youth towards healthy activities, it is necessary not only to construct new sports grounds but also to expand the already available sports grounds," he said.

After the construction of boxing ring and pavilion in Kakri ground, a large number of fans would be able to enjoy boxing matches here, he said.

Murtaza said, "Budding boxers will also be facilitated to hone their skills and prepare themselves for higher level competitions." Talking about Allah Rakha Park, he said "Efforts are being made to equip the parks with modern facilities so that people of all ages can come and spend a pleasant time here." The reconstruction of the roads affected by the recent rains in New West Wharf Road and adjacent areas was in progress which would facilitate the movement of the citizens.

He said, "The purpose of setting up relief camps in Lyari and other areas for flood victims in Sindh is to help our brothers and sisters in the difficult time. We will not leave our countrymen alone and will do whatever possible for their rehabilitation."