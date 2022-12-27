Boxing to be promoted in Punjab: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Tuesday said the Punjab government would provide all possible facilities for the promotion of boxing in Punjab.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Tuesday said the Punjab government would provide all possible facilities for the promotion of boxing in Punjab.

Talking to the Boxer Amir Khan, who called on CM at his office, he announced to set up a boxing arena and gym in Punjab.

Former Federal minister Moonis Elahi and MNA Hussain Elahi were also present.

The CM said that Amir Khan was a pride of Pakistan who was bringing laurels home. It was important to pay attention to every sport, not just cricket, he said.

A sports endowment fund of two billion rupees would be set up to give scholarships to players, he said and added that international coaches would be invited to train local players.

Talented players would be provided ample opportunities to advance their skills and players in remote areas would also be trained, coached and assisted, he maintained. He directed the Secretary Sports to take steps for the establishment of the boxing ring.

Amir Khan said that Chief Minister Parvez Elahi's interest in sports, especially boxing, was commendable. Punjab had great boxing talent, he added.

Ashfaq Farooq, Provincial Advisor Aamir Saeed Raan, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, secretary sports, DG Sports and others were also present.