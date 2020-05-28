Boy among 2 murdered in separate incidents in Mianwali

(@FahadShabbir)

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Two people including a 12 years old boy were murdered in separate incidents in Esa Khel and Marri police limits.

Police sources said Thursday that Kaleem Ullah s/o Khawar Khan (12) resident of Mandanwala Tehsil Esa Khel along with his companion Majeed Khan was playing Stick hitting (Gulli Danda) play in the street when Majeed Khan forcefully hit the small stick; unfortunately it pierced into the forehead of Kaleem as a result he died on the spot.

In another incident, some unknown armed person riding on motorbike have shot dead Aziz Ullah of Bani Afghanan near Shahbaz Khel and fled.

Bodies were handed over the heirs after autopsy. Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.