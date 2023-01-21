UrduPoint.com

Boy Attempts Suicide In Sialkot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2023 | 07:31 PM

Boy attempts suicide in Sialkot

A teenager boy attempted suicide by setting himself ablaze over a family dispute, here on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :A teenager boy attempted suicide by setting himself ablaze over a family dispute, here on Saturday.

According to rescue spokesperson, 15-year-old Yasir set himself ablaze at Hundal Road, village Anjutar.

Rescue 1122 provided first aid and shifted the boy to a local hospital in a critical condition.

Related Topics

Road Suicide Rescue 1122 Family

Recent Stories

8 outlaws arrested in Attock

8 outlaws arrested in Attock

3 minutes ago
 Three Policemen critically injured in terrorist at ..

Three Policemen critically injured in terrorist attack on Charsadda Police Post

3 minutes ago
 Two drug peddlers held in Sialkot

Two drug peddlers held in Sialkot

3 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed approves Mina Zayed ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed approves Mina Zayed Fisherman’s Wharf developme ..

19 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister S ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry receive ..

2 minutes ago
 Three-day 'Food Expo Plus' from Feb. 10

Three-day 'Food Expo Plus' from Feb. 10

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.