Boy attempts suicide in Sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

A teenager boy attempted suicide by setting himself ablaze over a family dispute, here on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :A teenager boy attempted suicide by setting himself ablaze over a family dispute, here on Saturday.

According to rescue spokesperson, 15-year-old Yasir set himself ablaze at Hundal Road, village Anjutar.

Rescue 1122 provided first aid and shifted the boy to a local hospital in a critical condition.