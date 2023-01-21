Boy Attempts Suicide In Sialkot
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2023 | 07:31 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :A teenager boy attempted suicide by setting himself ablaze over a family dispute, here on Saturday.
According to rescue spokesperson, 15-year-old Yasir set himself ablaze at Hundal Road, village Anjutar.
Rescue 1122 provided first aid and shifted the boy to a local hospital in a critical condition.