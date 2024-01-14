Boy Burnt Alive
Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2024 | 05:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) A boy was burnt alive in the area of Khurarianwala police station.
A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that 10-year-old Roshi, son of Zahoor of Chak No.216-RB, Bara Muhammadwala on Jaranwala Road, was asleep in a room when his family put a burning oven under his bed to beat the cold.
However, the bed caught fire accidentally and the boy died from severe burn injuries.
The body was handed over to the family for burial after formalities, he added.
Recent Stories
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20I clash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight
Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle
DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan
CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery
59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..
IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..
Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 pm Saturday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youngest Microsoft Certified Professional Arfa Karim remembered on her 12th death anniversary13 minutes ago
-
BISP cautions citizens about fraudulent messages43 minutes ago
-
2200 CCTV cameras being installed to maintain law and order; Dr Jamal53 minutes ago
-
'PML-N to steer country out of crisis'1 hour ago
-
ECP urges political parties to ensure 5pc women candidates on general seats for 2024 elections1 hour ago
-
Renowned Urdu poet Hafeez Jalandhari remembered1 hour ago
-
RDA, PITB sign agreement for E-filing system1 hour ago
-
Labourer electrocuted in Sargodha1 hour ago
-
Free travel facilities to students extended1 hour ago
-
Call for caution amidst harsh winter conditions1 hour ago
-
Police recovers 3290 liters illegal fuel in DI Khan1 hour ago
-
Fire at bat factory1 hour ago