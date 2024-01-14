Open Menu

Boy Burnt Alive

Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Boy burnt alive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) A boy was burnt alive in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that 10-year-old Roshi, son of Zahoor of Chak No.216-RB, Bara Muhammadwala on Jaranwala Road, was asleep in a room when his family put a burning oven under his bed to beat the cold.

However, the bed caught fire accidentally and the boy died from severe burn injuries.

The body was handed over to the family for burial after formalities, he added.

