Boy Claims Friend’s Live By Forcing To Join Him In Swimming Pool  

31 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 05:24 PM

Boy claims friend’s live by forcing to join him in swimming pool  

The friend did not know how to swim and eventually drowned.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 18th June, 2019) A friend took his friend’s life by forcing him to join him in the swimming pool.

According to details, a youth died in Ahmedpur Sharqia area of Bahawalpur District when his friend pulled him in the swimming pool.

The boy did not know how to swim and eventually drowned.

The friend did not even try to rescue him or take him out of the swimming pool.

Moreover, people on sides of the pool also did not offer any help and instead made videos of the drowning boy.

More Stories From Pakistan

