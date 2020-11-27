Boy commits suicide

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :A young boy committed suicide due to unknown reason in the area of Kuri road here on Friday.

According to Rescue-1122, 22-year-old, Turab Qureshi shot himself in head with a pistol which caused his death.

On information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the body to District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) for autopsy and later handed it over to heirs after legal formalities.

The reason of the suicide could not be ascertained so far.