Boy Commits Suicide

Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Boy commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) A teenage boy who was angry with his brother committed suicide at a village in Jaranwala Saddar police limits on Friday.

According to police, 15-year-old Umais quarreled with his elder brother over some domestic issues and strangled him with a ceiling and ended his life.

Police took the body into its custody and started legal action.

