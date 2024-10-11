Boy commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) A teenage boy who was angry with his brother committed suicide at a village in Jaranwala Saddar police limits on Friday.

According to police, 15-year-old Umais quarreled with his elder brother over some domestic issues and strangled him with a ceiling and ended his life.

Police took the body into its custody and started legal action.