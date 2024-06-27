Boy commits suicide in DI Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) A 12-year-old boy committed suicide by strangulating himself with a fan for unknown reasons here in the Muryali area in the limits of Cantt police station.

As per details, 12-year-old Usman Ghani son of Muhammad Saleem strangulated himself with a ceiling fan in a room at his home.

The reason for the incident could not be ascertained yet. However, the police started an investigation into the matter.