Boy Commits Suicide In DI Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2024 | 06:11 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) A 12-year-old boy committed suicide by strangulating himself with a fan for unknown reasons here in the Muryali area in the limits of Cantt police station.

As per details, 12-year-old Usman Ghani son of Muhammad Saleem strangulated himself with a ceiling fan in a room at his home.

The reason for the incident could not be ascertained yet. However, the police started an investigation into the matter.

