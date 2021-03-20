Boy Commits Suicide In Faisalabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 08:39 PM
A teenager boy has committed suicide over a family dispute in the area of Raza Abad police station
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :A teenager boy has committed suicide over a family dispute in the area of Raza Abad police station.
Police spokesman said on Saturday that 18-year-old Nasir son of Shabbir resident of Kaleem Shaheed Colony had a dispute with his family.
Over this issue, he reportedly committed suicide by hanging him with ceiling fan in his house.
The police took body into custody and started investigation.