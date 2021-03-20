UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boy Commits Suicide In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 08:39 PM

Boy commits suicide in Faisalabad

A teenager boy has committed suicide over a family dispute in the area of Raza Abad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :A teenager boy has committed suicide over a family dispute in the area of Raza Abad police station.

Police spokesman said on Saturday that 18-year-old Nasir son of Shabbir resident of Kaleem Shaheed Colony had a dispute with his family.

Over this issue, he reportedly committed suicide by hanging him with ceiling fan in his house.

The police took body into custody and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Suicide Nasir Family

Recent Stories

Pb govt taking steps for women empowerment

1 minute ago

Chief Minister for consistent efforts for children ..

1 minute ago

Martyred soldier laid to rest

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister in good health, good spirits: Dr Fa ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab govt to offer Rs 7bln subsidy in Ramadan: s ..

7 minutes ago

AIBA wants ad hoc commission of PBF to hold fresh ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.