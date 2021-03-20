Boy commits suicide in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :A teenager boy has committed suicide over a family dispute in the area of Raza Abad police station.

Police spokesman said on Saturday that 18-year-old Nasir son of Shabbir resident of Kaleem Shaheed Colony had a dispute with his family.

Over this issue, he reportedly committed suicide by hanging him with ceiling fan in his house.

The police took body into custody and started investigation.