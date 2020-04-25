Boy criminally assaulted in Sialkot

A minor orphan boy, Falak Sher, was criminally assaulted by one Yasir in village Gillaanwala-Gadgor, tehsil Pasrur, here on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :A minor orphan boy, Falak Sher, was criminally assaulted by one Yasir in village Gillaanwala-Gadgor, tehsil Pasrur, here on Saturday.

Some people gathered at the crime scene after hearing victim's hue and cry. They caught the accused and handed him over to the police. The victim was admitted to a local hospital in a critical condition.

Police have registered a case.