Boy Criminally Assaulted In Sialkot

Sumaira FH 29 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 07:09 PM

A minor orphan boy, Falak Sher, was criminally assaulted by one Yasir in village Gillaanwala-Gadgor, tehsil Pasrur, here on Saturday

Some people gathered at the crime scene after hearing victim's hue and cry. They caught the accused and handed him over to the police. The victim was admitted to a local hospital in a critical condition.

Police have registered a case.

