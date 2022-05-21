Boy crushed to death, another injured in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :A twelve year old boy crushed to death while another sustained serious injuries in a collision between motorcycle and tractor trolley here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 12-year old Tayyab s/o Sajid was returning home along with his friend on motorcycle when a speeding loaded tractor trolley collided with the motorcycle at Jeeraywala Pull near Sabzwari Town.

Resultantly, Tayyab died at the spot while his friend sustained serious injuries.

Rescue officials shifted the body and injured to the hospital, however, police concerned have also started the investigations into the incident.