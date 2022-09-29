Boy crushed to death by elevator

An 18 year old boy died after being crushed under the elevator in a cloth shop in commercial market on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :An 18 year old boy died after being crushed under the elevator in a cloth shop in commercial market on Wednesday.

According to a private news channel, an elevator installed in a clothes shop suddenly fell down on the boy who was cleaning the shop.

The rescue team pulled out the body trapped under the elevator and shifted to nearby hospital.