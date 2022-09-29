UrduPoint.com

Boy Crushed To Death By Elevator

Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2022 | 12:02 AM

Boy crushed to death by elevator

An 18 year old boy died after being crushed under the elevator in a cloth shop in commercial market on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :An 18 year old boy died after being crushed under the elevator in a cloth shop in commercial market on Wednesday.

According to a private news channel, an elevator installed in a clothes shop suddenly fell down on the boy who was cleaning the shop.

The rescue team pulled out the body trapped under the elevator and shifted to nearby hospital.

Related Topics

Died Market

Recent Stories

Hurricane Ian Kills 2 People, Cuts Power in Wester ..

Hurricane Ian Kills 2 People, Cuts Power in Western Cuba - Reports

8 minutes ago
 Russia Warns US, UK Against Rash Steps in Context ..

Russia Warns US, UK Against Rash Steps in Context of Ukraine - Gavrilov

8 minutes ago
 White House Says Biden Sought to Prevent Nord Stre ..

White House Says Biden Sought to Prevent Nord Stream Operations, Denies Sabotage

11 minutes ago
 US Long-Range Arms Are for Use on Ukraine Soil, 'A ..

US Long-Range Arms Are for Use on Ukraine Soil, 'Annexed' Land Still Ukrainian - ..

11 minutes ago
 Blinken to Speak With European Allies Today About ..

Blinken to Speak With European Allies Today About 'Sabotage' of Nord Stream - St ..

11 minutes ago
 US Border Patrol Saves 4 Cuban Migrants, Searches ..

US Border Patrol Saves 4 Cuban Migrants, Searches Others in Florida Amid Hurrica ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.