Boy Crushed To Death In Mishap
Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2025 | 08:34 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) A 12-year-old boy was crushed to death in an accident near Thal Chowk at Shahjamal road, here on Thursday.
According to Rescue 1122 sources, Muhammad Zohaib s/o Abdul Rehman resident of Thal Chowk was riding a bicycle outside his home when a speeding tractor-trolley crushed him under its wheels.
The heirs have refused for any legal action against the driver of the tractor-trolley and termed the incident a mishap.
