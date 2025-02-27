Open Menu

Boy Crushed To Death In Mishap

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2025 | 08:34 PM

Boy crushed to death in mishap

A 12-year-old boy was crushed to death in an accident near Thal Chowk at Shahjamal road, here on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) A 12-year-old boy was crushed to death in an accident near Thal Chowk at Shahjamal road, here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Muhammad Zohaib s/o Abdul Rehman resident of Thal Chowk was riding a bicycle outside his home when a speeding tractor-trolley crushed him under its wheels.

The heirs have refused for any legal action against the driver of the tractor-trolley and termed the incident a mishap.

Recent Stories

Experts, politicians express diverse views on crea ..

Experts, politicians express diverse views on creating more provinces: SDPI

29 seconds ago
 Court adjourns Toshakhana II case hearing against ..

Court adjourns Toshakhana II case hearing against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi

13 minutes ago
 European stock markets slide as Trump targets EU w ..

European stock markets slide as Trump targets EU with tariffs

13 minutes ago
 One day seminar held at SBBU

One day seminar held at SBBU

13 minutes ago
 PM, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi resolve to enhance P ..

PM, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi resolve to enhance Pakistan, UAE ties

11 minutes ago
 NA body emphasizes quality standards for rice expo ..

NA body emphasizes quality standards for rice exports

16 minutes ago
Barrister Saif administers oath to newly elected c ..

Barrister Saif administers oath to newly elected cabinet of DPC Karak

16 minutes ago
 Islamabad Model Jail nears completion: CDA Chairma ..

Islamabad Model Jail nears completion: CDA Chairman reviews progress

16 minutes ago
 RD Ombudsman visits Zakat & Ushar office

RD Ombudsman visits Zakat & Ushar office

11 minutes ago
 Sindh government to hold annual Thar sports festiv ..

Sindh government to hold annual Thar sports festival to promote local talent

16 minutes ago
 Asif Mahmood honored at inaugural junior cricket t ..

Asif Mahmood honored at inaugural junior cricket tournament

11 minutes ago
 Standing Committee on Industries, Commerce meets

Standing Committee on Industries, Commerce meets

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan