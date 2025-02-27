Boy crushed to death in mishap

A 12-year-old boy was crushed to death in an accident near Thal Chowk at Shahjamal road, here on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) A 12-year-old boy was crushed to death in an accident near Thal Chowk at Shahjamal road, here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Muhammad Zohaib s/o Abdul Rehman resident of Thal Chowk was riding a bicycle outside his home when a speeding tractor-trolley crushed him under its wheels.

The heirs have refused for any legal action against the driver of the tractor-trolley and termed the incident a mishap.