Boy Crushed to death in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

A fifteen year boy was crushed to death in a Collision between two motorcycles at Jamshed road near Aslam market in Burewala under the jurisdiction of city Police here on Thursday night

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :A fifteen year boy was crushed to death in a Collision between two motorcycles at Jamshed road near Aslam market in Burewala under the jurisdiction of city Police here on Thursday night.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Muhammad Nouman S/O Khaleel Ahmed r/o Burewala was heading to Vehari on his motorcycle when he reached Jamshed road his motorcycle hit with another motorcycle which was coming from opposite side, Resultantly,he died on the spot because of head injuries .

Rescuers rushed the spot shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities, while Police have started investigation into the incident.