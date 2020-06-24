Boy Crushed To Death In Sargodha
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :A ten-year-old boy was crushed to death by a loader-rickshaw in Jhal Chakiya police limits, here on Thursday.
According to the police, Abdullah s/o Arshad, r/o Jhal Chakiya when he was crossing the road, a speeding loader rickshaw hit him. The boy was rushed to the nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
The driver fled from the scene.
Police have registered a case against the rickshaw driver.