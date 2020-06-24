UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boy Crushed To Death In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 05:09 PM

Boy crushed to death in Sargodha

A ten-year-old boy was crushed to death by a loader-rickshaw in Jhal Chakiya police limits, here on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :A ten-year-old boy was crushed to death by a loader-rickshaw in Jhal Chakiya police limits, here on Thursday.

According to the police, Abdullah s/o Arshad, r/o Jhal Chakiya when he was crossing the road, a speeding loader rickshaw hit him. The boy was rushed to the nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver fled from the scene.

Police have registered a case against the rickshaw driver.

Related Topics

Police Driver Road From

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed witnesses virtual graduation of new ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council discuss upcoming sports event ..

57 minutes ago

OEC portal registers over 28,000 expats for re-emp ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Hand-washing, social distancing becom ..

2 minutes ago

Head of NICVD gets hefty salary, but does not atte ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's COVID-19 cases grow to over 600,000

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.