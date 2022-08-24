Boy died, 5 injured in separate road accidents in Haripur

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :At least one boy died and five others were injured in two different road accidents in Haripur.

In the first accident, a motorcycle and Suzuki van collided on Bheera Road Panyan Haripur, as a result, a minor boy died, and his parents sustained injuries.

According to the details, Muhammad Akbar resident of Anarka was going home on a motorcycle along with his wife and two kids.

When they reached Bheera road a Suzuki van collided with the motorcycle which was coming from the opposite side.

Locals rescued the injured and shifted them to Trauma Center Haripur where the minor boy lost his life.

In another accident, a Toyota Hiace and Suzuki highroof collided on Chappar road Chehkai park, as a result three passengers sustained critical injuries.

The injured were identified as Hammad, 22, Shahzad, 26, and Hameed, 70.

Rescue 1122 provided first aid to the injured and shifted them to Trauma Center Haripur.