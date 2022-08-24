UrduPoint.com

Boy Died, 5 Injured In Separate Road Accidents In Haripur

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Boy died, 5 injured in separate road accidents in Haripur

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :At least one boy died and five others were injured in two different road accidents in Haripur.

In the first accident, a motorcycle and Suzuki van collided on Bheera Road Panyan Haripur, as a result, a minor boy died, and his parents sustained injuries.

According to the details, Muhammad Akbar resident of Anarka was going home on a motorcycle along with his wife and two kids.

When they reached Bheera road a Suzuki van collided with the motorcycle which was coming from the opposite side.

Locals rescued the injured and shifted them to Trauma Center Haripur where the minor boy lost his life.

In another accident, a Toyota Hiace and Suzuki highroof collided on Chappar road Chehkai park, as a result three passengers sustained critical injuries.

The injured were identified as Hammad, 22, Shahzad, 26, and Hameed, 70.

Rescue 1122 provided first aid to the injured and shifted them to Trauma Center Haripur.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Road Died Wife Van Haripur Rescue 1122 From Suzuki Toyota

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi Alami Mushaira" on the occas ..

20 minutes ago
 The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a ..

The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a Reduced Price

2 hours ago
 PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

5 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

6 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

7 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.