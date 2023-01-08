Boy died, father injured as bus hit their motorcycle

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :A boy was killed and his father got injured after a motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a bus near Muryali Morr, Dera-Multan Road in the limits of Cantt Police station.

According to the details, a boy namely Muhammad was going somewhere along with his father on a motorcycle.

All of a sudden, their two-wheeler was hit by a bus here at Muryali Morr on Dera-Multan Road. As a result, the boy died on the spot while his father got injured. The bus that hit their bike was said to be of a private sugar mill.

Later, the funeral of the boy was offered here in the Wensum College ground which was attended by a large number of people.