Boy died in dumped grenade blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) A ten-year-old boy, scavenging in a dumping ground for saleable items was killed when a dumped hand-grenade went off in Khazana area on Charsadda Road here on Thursday morning.

Rescue 1122 and police said, the child sustained critical injuries in the wake of a blast of a dumped hand-grenade and was shifted to Khyber Teaching Hospital where he breathed his last.

On receiving information, police teams and officials of the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) reached the site and initiated an investigation. The BDS later declared the area as clear.

APP/vak