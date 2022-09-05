Boy died in road accident

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :An 11-year-old boy was killed in an accident when a speedy tractor hit him here at Manzabad area in the limits of Sadar Police Station.

According to police, Muhammad Qasim (11) passing through a street in Manzabad area when a speedy tractor hit him, as a result, the youth died on the spot.

The father of deceased Wali Khan Suleman Khel resident of Mohalla Manzabad has filed a report in Sadar Police Station that his son Muhammad Qasim was passing through the street when a speedy tractor hit him due to negligence of driver Siddique Suleman Khel resident of Zafarabad Colony.

On the report of deceased Qasim's father, Police Station Sadar has registered a case against the tractor driver Siddiq Suleman Khel.