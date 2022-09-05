UrduPoint.com

Boy Died In Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Boy died in road accident

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :An 11-year-old boy was killed in an accident when a speedy tractor hit him here at Manzabad area in the limits of Sadar Police Station.

According to police, Muhammad Qasim (11) passing through a street in Manzabad area when a speedy tractor hit him, as a result, the youth died on the spot.

The father of deceased Wali Khan Suleman Khel resident of Mohalla Manzabad has filed a report in Sadar Police Station that his son Muhammad Qasim was passing through the street when a speedy tractor hit him due to negligence of driver Siddique Suleman Khel resident of Zafarabad Colony.

On the report of deceased Qasim's father, Police Station Sadar has registered a case against the tractor driver Siddiq Suleman Khel.

Related Topics

Accident Police Police Station Driver Died

Recent Stories

Storm of abuse on social media against national de ..

Storm of abuse on social media against national defense institutions and spewing ..

46 minutes ago
 Amb. Mussinov Receives Tunisia's Candidate for ITU ..

Amb. Mussinov Receives Tunisia's Candidate for ITU Director of Telecommunication ..

48 minutes ago
 Floods'effects: Prices of vegetables go up in Balo ..

Floods'effects: Prices of vegetables go up in Balochistan

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup: COAS congrats Pakistan team over victory ..

Asia Cup: COAS congrats Pakistan team over victory against India

2 hours ago
 PM, Zardari reacts to Imran's speech about appoint ..

PM, Zardari reacts to Imran's speech about appointment of new army Chief

2 hours ago
 PM announces to increase BISP flood relief aid to ..

PM announces to increase BISP flood relief aid to Rs70b

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.