Boy Died In Road Accident In Quetta

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 06:12 PM

A 13-year-old boy died in a road mishap on Friday when a speedy truck crushed him near Hazarganji area of Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :A 13-year-old boy died in a road mishap on Friday when a speedy truck crushed him near Hazarganji area of Quetta.

According to police sources, the victim namely Naseebullah was crossing the road on foot when a over-speedy truck hit him.

As a result, he died on the spot.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the body to civil hospital where the body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.

