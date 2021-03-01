Boy died under the debris of mound in Mansehra

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :At least one child died and another got injured when a mound fell on the children playing nearby area at Mansehra.

According to details, the children of Mohallah Syad Abad Noor Public school Mansehra were playing a nearby under-construction house when a mound fell on the wall of the house and both children buried under the debris resulting in an 8 years old boy died at the spot while another 15 years old boy sustained critical injuries.

Rescue 1122 recovered both children from the debris, eight years old child was declared dead while another child was shifted to King Abdullah Hospital.

The dead boy was identified as Asghar Ghani and the injured was Mahmood.