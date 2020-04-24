Boy dies after falling from roof

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :A 12-year boy died after falling from roof while flying a kite in Tehsil Khan Garh here on Friday noon.

The boy, Zain, a resident of Mohallah Sheikhana slipped from edge of the roof and suffered serious injuries.

He was shifted to Khan Garh Hospital and later to Muzaffargarh District Headquarters Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.