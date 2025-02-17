Boy Dies After Hit By Van In DI Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2025 | 03:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) A 10-year-old boy was died after being hit by a flying coach here on Daraban road near Khhutti area within the jurisdiction of Dera Town Police Station.
According to details, the accident occurred when Muhammad Musa, the only son of Muhammad Ikram, a resident of Basti Dad-wali, got severely injured after being hit by a speedy van near Khhutti area on Daraban road.
He was immediately rushed to the Trauma Center at District Headquarters Hospital, Dera Ismail Khan but he succumbed to his injuries and passed away.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
Saif bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to 42nd session of Council of Arab Interior ..
‘UAE-France High-Level Business Council’ to strengthen economic, investment ..
GPSSA participates in civil retirement systems seminar in Kuwait
Rostec showcases 200 military products at IDEX 2025
NEPRA officials increase own salaries up to three times without cabinet approval
DPM/FM Dar arrives in New York to participate in UNSC meeting
'Ajman Tourism' launches promotional tour in UK
IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi
Japan's GDP grows annualised real 2.8% in October-December period
UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for Sindh5 minutes ago
-
Boy dies after hit by van in DI Khan5 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 tackles 10 emergencies last week5 minutes ago
-
Former policeman killed, accused murderer held in DI Khan5 minutes ago
-
150 people get disability certificates15 minutes ago
-
DC approves Three projects15 minutes ago
-
Water supply reduction expected amid Khanpur Dam cleaning; CEO RCB25 minutes ago
-
Three shopkeepers arrested with kites25 minutes ago
-
House on fire35 minutes ago
-
ECP sets March 8 for Balochistan Senate by-election35 minutes ago
-
PO arrested involved in double murder case35 minutes ago
-
Kids' excessive screen time effects health45 minutes ago