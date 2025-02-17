Open Menu

Boy Dies After Hit By Van In DI Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Boy dies after hit by van in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) A 10-year-old boy was died after being hit by a flying coach here on Daraban road near Khhutti area within the jurisdiction of Dera Town Police Station.

According to details, the accident occurred when Muhammad Musa, the only son of Muhammad Ikram, a resident of Basti Dad-wali, got severely injured after being hit by a speedy van near Khhutti area on Daraban road.

He was immediately rushed to the Trauma Center at District Headquarters Hospital, Dera Ismail Khan but he succumbed to his injuries and passed away.

APP/akt

