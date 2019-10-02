UrduPoint.com
Boy Dies After Snake Bite In Charsadda

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 12:40 PM

A little boy died after a snake bite him during early morning hours here on Wednesday

CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) : A little boy died after a snake bite him during early morning hours here on Wednesday.

Hospital sources said, Suleman, four-year-old, resident of Ghani Qilla died due to snake bite and brought to the hospital in critical condition.

Owing to deteriorated condition, hospital sources said the child was given anti-venom vaccine and referred to Peshawar.

The parents however said the boy died on way to the hospital and added he was not given any vaccine at Charsadda hospital before referring to Peshawar.

The body was later shifted to native village and buried amidst moving scene.

