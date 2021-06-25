UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boy Dies As Car Hits His Motorcycle

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 07:32 PM

Boy dies as car hits his motorcycle

A 12-year old boy was killed as his motorcycle was by a car in Daera Din Panah on Friday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :A 12-year old boy was killed as his motorcycle was by a car in Daera Din Panah on Friday.

According to rescue sources, the deceased was identified as Muhammed Asgar son of Murtaza, resident of Haider Ghazi. His body was handed over to his heirs by the police.

The police registered a case against the driver, who managed to flee soon after the accident.

Related Topics

Accident Police Driver Car Ghazi

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court orders action against those resp ..

3 minutes ago

Thousands march to demand vaccine jabs in South Af ..

3 minutes ago

National Assembly approves 68 demands for grants

3 minutes ago

Edhi Foundation starts first aid training to peopl ..

3 minutes ago

EU reaches deal on major farm subsidy overhaul

6 minutes ago

More matches decided in DC Peshawar Badminton

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.