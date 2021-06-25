Boy dies as car hits his motorcycle

A 12-year old boy was killed as his motorcycle was by a car in Daera Din Panah on Friday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :A 12-year old boy was killed as his motorcycle was by a car in Daera Din Panah on Friday.

According to rescue sources, the deceased was identified as Muhammed Asgar son of Murtaza, resident of Haider Ghazi. His body was handed over to his heirs by the police.

The police registered a case against the driver, who managed to flee soon after the accident.