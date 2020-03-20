UrduPoint.com
Boy Dies As Speedy Vehicle Hits Him In Dasht

Fri 20th March 2020 | 11:10 PM

Boy dies as speedy vehicle hits him in Dasht

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :A boy died when a vehicle hit him on National Highway near Dasht - an area of Mastung district on Friday.

According to Levies sources, the victim identified as 9-year-old Muhammad Umar who was crossing the road when a speedy pickup vehicle hit him.

Levies force on information reached the site and shifted the injured to civil hospital where he succumbed to the injuries during the initial treatment processes.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies force has registered a case.

