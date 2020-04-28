UrduPoint.com
Boy Dies Due To Negligence Of RHC Faiz Gunj Doctors

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 06:16 PM

Boy dies due to negligence of RHC Faiz Gunj doctors

An alleged negligence of the doctors at rural health centre of Faiz Gunj, district Khairpur claimed the life of a 15-year-old boy Shakil Ahmed, son of Muhammad Akbar

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :An alleged negligence of the doctors at rural health centre of Faiz Gunj, district Khairpur claimed the life of a 15-year-old boy Shakil Ahmed, son of Muhammad Akbar.

According to report, a 15-year-old boy Shakil Ahmed, resident of Nangar Shar, was brought to the rural health centre in an emergency condition with cholera on Monday night, however, the on-duty doctors did not bother to attend the boy. After insistence of patient's attendants, they declared the boy Covid-19 patient and left the hospital.

The parents requested the doctors to treat their son but they refused to attend the patient. The parents later shifted the boy to GIMS Khairpur, where the boy died of dehydration due to acute cholera. Shah Nawaz Shar, Nanghar Shar and Muhammad Akbar Shar, the father of the deceased, staged a protest and accused doctors of RHC Faiz Gunj for being responsible of their son's unfortunate death. The protesters demanded registration of an FIR against the doctors allegedly committed criminal negligence during their duties.

