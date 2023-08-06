Boy dies, father injured in road accident

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :A five-year-old boy was killed while his father was injured seriously�in a collision between a motorcycle and bus near the Motorway Interchange, Sambrial-Sialkot section, on Sunday.

According to the Rescue 1122 spokesperson, 5-year-old Saad was died on the spot while his father, 30-year-old Shakeel, was seriously injured in a collision between a�motorcycle and a passenger bus near the Motorway Interchange.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to a local hospital while the body of the boy was handed over the local police.

Police have started investigations.