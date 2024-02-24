Open Menu

Boy Dies In Motorcycle Race In Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2024 | 04:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) A boy lost his life in an illegal motorcycle race as his bike struck against a car here in Bahawalpur.

The police said that a boy aged 19 to 20 years old participated in an illegal motorcycle race on the road and his bike struck when he lost control of the speedy bike.

As a result, he received critical wounds and succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased was identified as Umar. He was resident of Bhedwaan Chowk. His body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem. The police have been investigating the incident. Further probe was underway.

