Boy dies in Nasirabad road mishap

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :An eight class of student died in a road mishap when a vehicle hit him on National Highway near Mangoli area of Nasirabad district on Thursday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Abdul Qadir was crossing the road when a speedy vehicle hit him to death.

Police on getting information, reached the site and shifted the body to nearby hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police registered a case and started investigation.