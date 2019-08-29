Boy Dies In Nasirabad Road Mishap
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 07:48 PM
An eight class of student died in a road mishap when a vehicle hit him on National Highway near Mangoli area of Nasirabad district on Thursday
According to police sources, the victim identified as Abdul Qadir was crossing the road when a speedy vehicle hit him to death.
Police on getting information, reached the site and shifted the body to nearby hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.
Police registered a case and started investigation.