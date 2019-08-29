UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boy Dies In Nasirabad Road Mishap

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 07:48 PM

Boy dies in Nasirabad road mishap

An eight class of student died in a road mishap when a vehicle hit him on National Highway near Mangoli area of Nasirabad district on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :An eight class of student died in a road mishap when a vehicle hit him on National Highway near Mangoli area of Nasirabad district on Thursday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Abdul Qadir was crossing the road when a speedy vehicle hit him to death.

Police on getting information, reached the site and shifted the body to nearby hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Student Road Vehicle Died Nasirabad SITE

Recent Stories

Trump Says US Will Reduce Number of Troops in Afgh ..

2 minutes ago

Minister reviews plan to provide relief to people ..

2 minutes ago

All trains to halt for one-minute at 1200 hrs to e ..

2 minutes ago

7th Pak-China Business Forum Industrial Expo from ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistani envoy in Washington urges US to pressure ..

6 minutes ago

FIFA set deadline for Cardiff, Nantes over Sala di ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.