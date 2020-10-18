Boy dies in road accident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :A six-year-old boy died in a road mishap near Kuchlak, 25 km away from provincial capital on Sunday.

According to Levies Force sources, the victim identified as Abdul Zahir was crossing the road when a truck hit him to death due to over speeding.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies Force had registered a case.