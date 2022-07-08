UrduPoint.com

Boy Dies In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2022 | 05:30 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :An eight year-old boy died in a road accident here near Gara Issa Khan in the precincts of Saddar Police station.

According to details, 8-year old Muhammad Hashir son of Mohammad Abid, a resident of village Budh, was crossing the road near Gara Issa Khan when he was hit by a speeding car and got critically injured.

He was rushed to Civil Hospital Dera for medical treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital.

The police have registered a case against the unidentified car driver over the report of the deceased's father.

