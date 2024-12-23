Boy Dies In Road Accident In DI Khan
Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2024 | 03:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) A 10-year-old boy was killed in an accident when a speedy tractor-trolley hit him here in the limits of Paharpur Police Station.
According to details, Muhammad Adil Mehsud (10) son of Shakeel Ahmad, a resident of Mahrra was crossing the road in Chah Khan-wala when a sugarcane-loaded tractor-trolley hit him.
As a result, the young boy died on the spot.
The body was shifted to hospital and later handed over to the heirs.
Recent Stories
CM Maryam launches Phase-II of Chief Minister Honhar Scholarship Program
UAE health sector expands with comprehensive insurance for workers
Why Bobby Deol’s wife slapped Kareena Kapoor on set film Ajnabee?
UAE accedes to Antarctic Treaty System to accelerate climate action
EAD saves 364 million plastic bags since 2022 ban
Dubai Racing Club partners with UK's Jockey Club
UAE dominates top spots in Drag Race at Liwa Festival
Rubu’ Qarn launches Gulf Bridges in Sharjah
Youth-led 'Emirati District' takes flight at Dubai International
Inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival to kick off on January 3
AUS celebrates Fall 2024 graduates
Burjeel Medical City launches Balance Lab to enhance ENT services
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Boy dies in road accident in DI Khan2 minutes ago
-
Empowering Women: Modern Industrial Home near completion in Khanewal2 minutes ago
-
Next meeting of negotiation committee to be held on January 22 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam launches Phase-II of Chief Minister Honhar Scholarship Program10 minutes ago
-
Provincial Minister for Transport visits Metro Bus track to inspect ongoing rehabilitation work12 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 308 kg drugs in 12 operations; arrests 11 suspects32 minutes ago
-
BISP payments process soon in Sargodha51 minutes ago
-
37 people hurt as bus overturns51 minutes ago
-
Effective measures afoot for citizens’ welfare under ‘Awami Agenda’ programme1 hour ago
-
CM Punjab launches phase-II of Honahar Scholarship Program1 hour ago
-
Fire in Van injured 12 people in Karachi1 hour ago
-
ICT admin sets up two Christmas Bazaars for festive shopping1 hour ago