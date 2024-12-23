Open Menu

Boy Dies In Road Accident In DI Khan

Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2024 | 03:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) A 10-year-old boy was killed in an accident when a speedy tractor-trolley hit him here in the limits of Paharpur Police Station.

According to details, Muhammad Adil Mehsud (10) son of Shakeel Ahmad, a resident of Mahrra was crossing the road in Chah Khan-wala when a sugarcane-loaded tractor-trolley hit him.

As a result, the young boy died on the spot.

The body was shifted to hospital and later handed over to the heirs.

