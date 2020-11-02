Boy dies in road mishap

A 14-year-old boy died in a road mishap at Double Road area of provincial capital on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :A 14-year-old boy died in a road mishap at Double Road area of provincial capital on Monday.

According to police sources, the victim resident of Pashtoonabad area was crossing the road when a speedy vehicle hit him.

As a consequence, he died on the spot. Police on information reached the site and shifted the body to civil hospital where the victim was identified as Muhammad Zarif. The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police had registered a case.