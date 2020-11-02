UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boy Dies In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 09:48 PM

Boy dies in road mishap

A 14-year-old boy died in a road mishap at Double Road area of provincial capital on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :A 14-year-old boy died in a road mishap at Double Road area of provincial capital on Monday.

According to police sources, the victim resident of Pashtoonabad area was crossing the road when a speedy vehicle hit him.

As a consequence, he died on the spot. Police on information reached the site and shifted the body to civil hospital where the victim was identified as Muhammad Zarif. The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police had registered a case.

Related Topics

Police Road Vehicle Died SITE

Recent Stories

Defeated Tanzanian presidential candidate Lissu ar ..

2 minutes ago

Reduced prize money 'best' tennis can expect, says ..

2 minutes ago

Indiscriminate Attacks on Nagorno-Karabakh May Con ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Diplomat Says WHO Secretariat Received Doc ..

2 minutes ago

One killed, four injured in road accident

21 minutes ago

Campus mode classes started in all SU campuses

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.