Boy dies in road mishap

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :A 13-year-old boy died of critical injuries at the hospital. He was injured when his speedy bike struck against a footpath in Rahimyar Khan area, police said.

Police sources said that 13-year-old, Ali Hassan, the resident of Jinnah Park area of Rahimyar Khan was driving away bike with speed.

He lost his control on motorcycle which struck against a footpath. The boy received critical wounds and was rushed to hospital.

The injured died while undergoing treatment. The body was handed over to the heirs.