Boy Dies In Road Mishap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2025 | 05:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) A boy died when his motorcycle was hit by a speeding trailer in Hasilpur tehsil of Bahawalpur district, police said.

Official sources in the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) said a speeding trailer hit a bike in Shahpur area of Hasilpur tehsil, leaving the bike-rider critically injured.

The victim received injuries in head which caused his sudden death. The deceased was identified as 17-year-old Mohsin, a resident of Manzoor Abad area of Hasilpur tehsil.

The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem. The police have launched investigation into the incident.

