Boy Dies In Road Mishap In Quetta

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 11:42 PM

Boy dies in road mishap in Quetta

A boy was died when a tractor hit him near Ghousabad area of Quetta on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :A boy was died when a tractor hit him near Ghousabad area of Quetta on Thursday.

According to police sources, the victim was crossing the road as a speedy tractor hit him to death.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the bod to civil hospital Quetta where it was identified as Muhammad Haroon and was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.

