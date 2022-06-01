Boy dies of dog bite

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Stray dog bit an eight-year-old child who succumbed to injuries on way to the hospital, rescuer confirmed.

According to rescue control room, Muhammad Numan, son of Muhammad Asghar, resident of Lungar Saraey, was going out to purchase grocery on Jhang road.

In the meantime, stray dog attacked and bit his neck and face badly. Locals tried to shift the wounded boy to hospital with self-help.

On receiving information, rescue control dispatched ambulance to the site. When the victim was being shifted into the ambulance, the boy breathed his last. But it shifted the boy to RHC Muradabad area where the medics pronounced him dead.