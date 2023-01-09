Boy dies on a road accident in Sukkur

A 2-year-old boy died in a road accident on Sunday night while his friend luckily escaped unhurt on 70 RD road, Guddu, Kashmore district

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :A 2-year-old boy died in a road accident on Sunday night while his friend luckily escaped unhurt on 70 RD road, Guddu, Kashmore district.

According to local Police, Ali Shujja Junejo, a resident of Barrage Colony Sukkur, along with his friend, was on his way on a Mehran car when a Sugarcane loaded Truck hit them.

Ali Shujja, a civil engineer, succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital. However, his friend escaped unhurt luckily.