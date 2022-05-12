UrduPoint.com

Boy Dies, One Injured In Chaman Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2022 | 04:29 PM

A boy was killed while another 12-year-old boy received injuries in an explosion in Rehman Kehole, Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :A boy was killed while another 12-year-old boy received injuries in an explosion in Rehman Kehole, Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district on Thursday.

According to Levies sources, the victims were playing the near Naale at Rehman Kehole when explosive materials went off which were kept in the Naale.

As a result, one of boys died on the spot while another namely Hikmatullah suffered wounds.

The body and the injured were shifted to nearby hospital.

Levies force and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) reached the site and cordoned off the entire area and started investigation.

