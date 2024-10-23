Boy dies, two others injured in road mishap

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) A boy was killed while 2 others got injuries in a road accident on Multan road in Kot Khaira area.

The Rescue 1122 sources said that a damper collided with a motorcycle which resulted in killing a 14 years old boy, Ubaidullah at the spot.

Two other persons injured seriously in this accident.

The Rescue team shifted injured persons to a nearby hospital.

