Boy Dies, Two Others Injured In Road Mishap
Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2024 | 05:10 PM
JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) A boy was killed while 2 others got injuries in a road accident on Multan road in Kot Khaira area.
The Rescue 1122 sources said that a damper collided with a motorcycle which resulted in killing a 14 years old boy, Ubaidullah at the spot.
Two other persons injured seriously in this accident.
The Rescue team shifted injured persons to a nearby hospital.
APP/dba/378
