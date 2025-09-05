Boy Dies,another Injured In A Road Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2025 | 10:10 AM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) A teenage boy was killed while another sustained injuries in a collision between a car and a motorcycle in Sambrial tehsil,here on Friday.
According to Rescue 1122 sources,two boys identified as Fahad Ali(17) and Asim(18) were riding a motorcycle towards Sambrial on Wazirabad road near Kakywali when all of sudden a car coming from behind struck them.
As a result,Fahad Ali died on the spot while Asim sustained multiple injuries.
Rescue teams reached the scene,shifted the body to THQ Hospital Sambrial,while the injured Asim,was shifted to Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital Sialkot for medical treatment.
